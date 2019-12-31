Bitcoin.com partners with Moonpay to offer new fiat gateway

LinkedIn WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Email Print

Bitcoin.com has partnered with fiat-crypto payment provider Moonpay, for the provision of the option to purchase cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards on the Bitcoin.com exchange platform. Moonpay has equipped the Bitcoin.com Wallet with the functionality of buying Bitcoin Cash (BCH) using a credit card.

“We are very excited to partner with Moonpay to offer our users a simple way to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat money. Bitcoin.com Exchange is dedicated to making it easier for newbies in the industry to get started, so making crypto available via fiat was a logical next step towards achieving our mission,” said Danish Chaudhry, COO of the Bitcoin.com Exchange.

Based in St. Kitts, Bitcoin.com launched the platform Bitcoin.com Exchange in September following a re-branding move. The exchange, supplementary to the existing financial services offered, provides new as well as advanced traders a secure space to trade their cryptocurrencies.

Victor Faramond, Co-Founder and CTO, Moonpay commented on the partnership leading to advancements in accessibility of cryptocurrencies said, “At Moonpay we believe a user-friendly onboarding experience is essential to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. We’re thrilled to partner with Bitcoin.com Exchange to help users top-up their accounts instantly.”

Founded in 2018, MoonPay is a marketplace between cryptocurrency exchanges and users facilitating instant non-custodial purchases of major cryptocurrencies.

The two companies revealed plans to add more Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) tokens to the fiat gateway. The digital currency platform has recently added several SLP tokens including FLEX, GOC and ACD.